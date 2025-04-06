Fantasy Soccer
Philip Zinckernagel headshot

Philip Zinckernagel News: Assists lone Chicago goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Zinckernagel had an assist while taking an off target shot, crossing six times (one accurate) and creating four chances during Saturday's 2-1 loss to New York Red Bulls.

Zinckernagel set up Jonathan Bamba in the 32nd minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading Chicago in crosses and chances created. The attacker has two goals and two assists while combining for 31 crosses and 10 chances created in his six starts this season.

Philip Zinckernagel
Chicago Fire
