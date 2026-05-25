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Philip Zinckernagel News: Assists winner Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Zinckernagel assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (four accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Toronto FC.

Zinckernagel assisted the match-winning goal Saturday as his cross set up Andrew Gutman's header in the 65th minute. It was one of four chances he created in the match and he also recorded a season-high four accurate crosses. He now has five goals and six assists this season, all of which have come in his last nine matches. He'll hope to keep the momentum going despite heading into the two-month break for the World Cup.

Philip Zinckernagel
Chicago Fire
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