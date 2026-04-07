Philip Zinckernagel News: Bags winner in first minute
Zinckernagel took four shots (two on goal), sent in two crosses, took one corner kick, and scored the game winner in Saturday's 1-0 win over Nashville SC. He also drew three fouls and committed one foul.
Zinckernagel picked a good time to open his 2026 scoring account, finding the net in the opening minute of the match to lift Chicago to a big victory at home. If leading scorer Hugo Cuypers remains sidelined, the Fire will continue to look to Zinckernagel to produce on the attacking end in a favorable home matchup with Atlanta United on Saturday.
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