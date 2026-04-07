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Philip Zinckernagel News: Bags winner in first minute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Zinckernagel took four shots (two on goal), sent in two crosses, took one corner kick, and scored the game winner in Saturday's 1-0 win over Nashville SC. He also drew three fouls and committed one foul.

Zinckernagel picked a good time to open his 2026 scoring account, finding the net in the opening minute of the match to lift Chicago to a big victory at home. If leading scorer Hugo Cuypers remains sidelined, the Fire will continue to look to Zinckernagel to produce on the attacking end in a favorable home matchup with Atlanta United on Saturday.

Philip Zinckernagel
Chicago Fire
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