Philip Zinckernagel News: Goal, assist in loss

Zinckernagel scored one goal and assisted one in Saturday's 7-2 loss to Nashville SC. He took five shots, sent in 16 crosses, took nine corner kicks, and created three chances in the match.

Zinckernagel was one of few bright spots for Chicago on the night, notching a goal for the second consecutive game. He will look to stay hot during the Fire's upcoming two game home stand, kicking off with Orlando City on Saturday.