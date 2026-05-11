Philip Zinckernagel News: Nine crosses Saturday

Zinckernagel generated three shots (one on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against New York Red Bulls.

Zinckernagel had another highly productive outing Saturday, although this one ended without a goal contribution. He recorded nine crosses in his third consecutive match and also created four chances for just the second time this season. Over his last six outings he has four goals, three assists, 28 shots (10 on target), 17 chances created and 39 crosses (10 accurate). With Hugo Cuypers also on an eight-match scoring streak, there's a lot of attacking prowess in Chicago at the moment.