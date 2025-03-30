Philip Zinckernagel News: Scores again

Zinckernagel scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against CF Montreal.

Zinckernagel made it two straight matches with a goal Saturday, finding the back of the net in the 40th minute. He does have two goals this season, also adding an assist into the mix. He has now started in all five games he has been an option for.