Philip Zinckernagel News: Scores, assists in draw

Zinckernagel scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and three chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus FC Cincinnati.

Zinckernagel was excellent Saturday, scoring from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time and setting up Hugo Cuypers with a long pass in the 26th minute. The winger boosted his season numbers to two goals and one assist, all of which have come in the last three MLS games. Additionally, he recorded a season-high count of three chances created while attempting multiple shots for the third consecutive match.