Philip Zinckernagel headshot

Philip Zinckernagel News: Scores in 2-0 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Zinckernagel scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win over CF Montreal.

Zinckernagel scored the team's first goal in the match which was his fifth in the league campaign. That's not it as he also provided an assist for the team's second goal. It was the third occasion in the league campaign where Zinckernagel scored a goal and provided an assist in the same fixture.

Philip Zinckernagel
Chicago Fire
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