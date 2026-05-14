Philip Zinckernagel News: Sets up equalizer

Zinckernagel assisted once to go with six shots (three on goal), 11 crosses (three accurate) and eight corners in Wednesday's 3-1 victory against D.C. United.

Zinckernagel had a very eventful game. He set up Robin Lod's header equalizer in the 62nd minute, missed a penalty in the 71st minute, and took a free kick in the 87th minute that was parried but converted on the rebound by Maren Haile-Selassie. Additionally, Zinckernagel recorded the most crosses in the game, created two chances and made a tackle, a block and an interception. He has now contributed to seven goals in the last five games and has eight goal contributions for the campaign.