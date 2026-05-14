Philip Zinckernagel headshot

Philip Zinckernagel News: Sets up equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Zinckernagel assisted once to go with six shots (three on goal), 11 crosses (three accurate) and eight corners in Wednesday's 3-1 victory against D.C. United.

Zinckernagel had a very eventful game. He set up Robin Lod's header equalizer in the 62nd minute, missed a penalty in the 71st minute, and took a free kick in the 87th minute that was parried but converted on the rebound by Maren Haile-Selassie. Additionally, Zinckernagel recorded the most crosses in the game, created two chances and made a tackle, a block and an interception. He has now contributed to seven goals in the last five games and has eight goal contributions for the campaign.

Philip Zinckernagel
Chicago Fire
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