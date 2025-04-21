Fantasy Soccer
Philip Zinckernagel headshot

Philip Zinckernagel News: Six crosses and three shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Zinckernagel recorded three shots (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus FC Cincinnati.

Zinckernagel attempted six crosses, five of which came from corners. He also attempted three shots but was unable to get any on target. In total, this season, he has attempted 43 crosses but has only been successful with eight. He has also created 13 chances throughout his eight games this year.

Philip Zinckernagel
Chicago Fire
