Philip Zinckernagel News: Starting against Nashville
Zinckernagel (head) is in the starting XI for Saturday's match against Nashville.
Zinckernagel won't miss any game with the problem that forced him to leave the pitch early during the previous clash with Philadelphia. He's a regular contributor of attacking stats and one of the squad's top two set-piece takers alongside Anton Saletros. Additionally, he could assume an even bigger offensive responsibility in the absence of striker Hugo Cuypers (head).
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