Philip Zinckernagel News: Third straight assist
Zinckernagel assisted once to go with nine shots (three on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to FC Cincinnati.
Zinckernagel continued his strong creative run with a season high seven chances created, adding his third consecutive assist and sixth goal contribution across those games. The winger also attempted nine shots on the night, bringing his totals across his last five games to 25 shots along with 13 chances created and 30 crosses.
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