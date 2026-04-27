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Philip Zinckernagel News: Three goal contributions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Zinckernagel scored two goals and assisted once from five shots and two chances created in Saturday's 5-0 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Zinckernagel netted a second-half brace and supplied an assist Saturday as Chicago Fire earned a resounding 5-0 home win over Sporting Kansas City. After being forced off early in Chicago's final March fixture versus Philadelphia, the forward has made four successive appearances (four starts). Across that span, Zinckernagel has scored three times and assisted twice.

Philip Zinckernagel
Chicago Fire
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