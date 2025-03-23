Philip Zinckernagel News: Two goal contributions in win
Zinckernagel scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Zinckernagel picked up two goal contributions, first by helping his squad open the scoring with an assist to Hugo Cuypers, who buried a shot from close range in the first minute of play, then netting one of his own with a shot from the center of the box in the 62nd minute. His impressive contribution should be a sign of more to come from the experienced forward, who now has at least one shot in two straight games.
