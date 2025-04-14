Philip Zinckernagel News: Whips in six crosses

Zinckernagel recorded two shots (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Inter Miami CF.

Zinckernagel led his team in crosses Sunday, whipping in six throughout his 80 minutes of play. However, it did end his goal contribution streak at three, as he had one in each of the club's past three games. He has started in all seven of his appearances this season and looks set to be a sure starter through the early stages of the season.