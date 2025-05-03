Philipp Hofmann Injury: Suffers collapsed lung

Hofmann suffered a rib fracture and a collapsed lung in Friday's 0-0 draw to Heidenheim and is out for the season, accoridng to his club.

Hofmann met a scary fate Friday, as he suffered not only a broken rib but also a collapsed lung after a collision. The good news was that he was able to walk off and has already undergone a small operation, now recovering until he can be discharged. The unfortunate news is that his season is over, and the club will now have to do without a regular starter, bagging three goals and two assists in 32 appearances (27 starts) this campaign. That said, Giorgos Masouras, Myron Boadu and Moritz Broschinski will likely now split time at forward for the final two games of the season.