Hofmann assisted on VfL Bochum's first goal in a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund Saturday. He also had two shots (one on target).

Hofmann wasn't tremendously active offensively but he did create two chances and logged a key assist in a big win for Bochum. He should be a factor next Saturday against a Wolfsburg side which has conceded 36 goals in league play.