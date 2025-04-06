Philipp Hofmann News: Quiet Saturday

Hofmann had two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-0 loss against VfB Stuttgart.

Hofmann couldn't get much going Saturday against Stuttgart, held to only two shots and a cross in the loss. This makes it 11 straight games since his last goal contribution, with his last coming Jan. 15. He will look to see two more by the end of the season, hoping to match his six from last campaign.