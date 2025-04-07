Philipp Kohn News: Allows two in loss
Kohn made three saves and conceded two goals during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Brest.
Kohn had a rough day here as he could've done way better in both goals he allowed. The goalkeeper, who recently took over as the first choice in the net from Radoslaw Majecki, had eight saves and three goals allowed over his last three starts, but more performances like this one can send him back to the bench.
