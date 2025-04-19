Philipp Kohn News: Back to back clean sheets

Kohn kept a clean sheet while making three saves in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Strasbourg.

Kohn kept another clean sheet Saturday in a goalless stalemate against Strasbourg. It's now three clean sheets and 15 saves, while only conceding three goals in the 27-year-old keeper's last five. He'll be looking to make it three clean sheets in a row versus relegation side Le Havre AC next week.