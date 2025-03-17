Philipp Kohn News: Breezy day in goal

Kohn made two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Angers.

Kohn had an easy match against Angers on Saturday. The Swiss keeper was able to notch his fifth clean sheet of the Ligue 1 season, made two saves, but faced just 0.10 expected goals on target. Saturday was Kohn's first start for Monaco in any competition since his start against Reims in the Coupe de France on January 14. Hopefully, his steady performance will earn him more minutes in a crucial match against Nice after the international break.