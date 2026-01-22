Kohn endured a very difficult evening, and the Monaco defense offered little help. Even accounting for the quality of the opposition in Real Madrid, he has continued to concede regularly this season. He has kept just one clean sheet in 12 Ligue 1 matches while allowing 23 goals, and has now conceded 12 goals across five Champions League appearances. His save percentage in the Champions League sits at 60 percent, which is among the lower marks for goalkeepers in the competition. Kohn's next Champions League fixture comes against Juventus, who currently sit mid-table in 15th, making it a more manageable matchup on paper.