Philipp Kohn News: Concedes two
Kohn had five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Lens.
Kohn recorded 24 passes and also won a duel. He has now registered 13 saves and four clearances across the last five games. Next, he takes on PSG, who can go on top of the table with a win.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Philipp Kohn See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL PicksNovember 2, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksSeptember 5, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksMarch 7, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL PicksFebruary 16, 2022
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL TargetsFebruary 16, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Philipp Kohn See More