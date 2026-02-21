Philipp Kohn headshot

Philipp Kohn News: Concedes two

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Kohn had five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Lens.

Kohn recorded 24 passes and also won a duel. He has now registered 13 saves and four clearances across the last five games. Next, he takes on PSG, who can go on top of the table with a win.

Philipp Kohn
Monaco
