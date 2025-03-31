Philipp Kohn News: Good in victory

Kohn registered three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win against Nice.

Kohn continued to take advantage of his starting opportunities as Monaco defeated Nice 2-1 on Saturday. The Swiss international conceded one goal, made three saves, two from inside his own box, and one diving save. Kohn has now made two successive starts since Monaco decided to bench their usual keeper, Radoslaw Majecki, and has conceded just one goal in those two starts. Monaco will play next on Thursday against Brest.