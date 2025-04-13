Philipp Kohn News: Keeps clean sheet in victory
Kohn recorded four saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Marseille.
Kohn kept his second clean sheet in the last four games Saturday against Marseille and delivered a strong performance with four impactful saves in response to recent criticism for his poor outings. The keeper has registered 12 saves across his last four appearances and will look to maintain his form against Strasbourg on Saturday.
