Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Philipp Kohn headshot

Philipp Kohn News: Keeps clean sheet in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Kohn recorded four saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Marseille.

Kohn kept his second clean sheet in the last four games Saturday against Marseille and delivered a strong performance with four impactful saves in response to recent criticism for his poor outings. The keeper has registered 12 saves across his last four appearances and will look to maintain his form against Strasbourg on Saturday.

Philipp Kohn
Monaco
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now