Philipp Kohn News: Logs two-save clean sheet
Kohn made two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Angers.
Kohn has four clean sheets across his last six appearances, with the fourth coming after back-to-back games in which he conceded at least one goal. Across the six-game span, Kohn logged 15 saves and three goals conceded. Kohn will look to continue the positive momentum in March, but it would not be surprising if he hits a dent when the Monaco team plays at Paris Saint-Germain on Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Philipp Kohn See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL PicksNovember 2, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksSeptember 5, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksMarch 7, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL PicksFebruary 16, 2022
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL TargetsFebruary 16, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Philipp Kohn See More