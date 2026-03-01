Philipp Kohn headshot

Philipp Kohn News: Logs two-save clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Kohn made two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Angers.

Kohn has four clean sheets across his last six appearances, with the fourth coming after back-to-back games in which he conceded at least one goal. Across the six-game span, Kohn logged 15 saves and three goals conceded. Kohn will look to continue the positive momentum in March, but it would not be surprising if he hits a dent when the Monaco team plays at Paris Saint-Germain on Friday.

Philipp Kohn
Monaco
