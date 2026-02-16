Philipp Kohn News: One saves in 3-1 win
Kohn had one save and allowed one goal in Friday's 3-1 victory versus Nantes.
Kohn made one save and conceded a goal as well. It was the first time in three league fixtures that the 27-year-old failed to keep a clean sheet. Kohn's next assignment will be a match against Paris Saint-Germain.
