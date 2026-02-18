Philipp Kohn headshot

Philipp Kohn News: Seven saves in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Kohn registered seven saves and allowed three goals in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Kohn turned in his best Champions League performance of the season despite conceding three goals in Tuesday's match against Paris Saint-Germain, making seven saves, including a well-stopped penalty from Vitinha in the first half. The goalkeeper continues to start in place of the injured Lukas Hradecky and has recorded 15 saves, allowed four goals and kept three clean sheets across his last five appearances in all competitions. He will look to bounce back in a tough road matchup against Ligue 1 leaders Lens on Saturday.

Philipp Kohn
Monaco
