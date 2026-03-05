Philipp Lienhart Injury: Could be available Saturday
Lienhart (abdomen) trained all week and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen, according to coach Julian Schuster. "Philipp trained all week and could be an option to return to the squad"
Lienhart could be an option for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen after training all week, having missed the last two months due to an abdomen injury. The defender was a regular starter prior to the injury and is expected to gradually reclaim his place in the starting XI as he works his way back to full fitness.
