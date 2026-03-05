Philipp Lienhart headshot

Philipp Lienhart Injury: Could be available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Lienhart (abdomen) trained all week and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen, according to coach Julian Schuster. "Philipp trained all week and could be an option to return to the squad"

Lienhart could be an option for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen after training all week, having missed the last two months due to an abdomen injury. The defender was a regular starter prior to the injury and is expected to gradually reclaim his place in the starting XI as he works his way back to full fitness.

Philipp Lienhart
SC Freiburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Philipp Lienhart See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Philipp Lienhart See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: SC Freiburg v. Borussia Monchengladbach Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: SC Freiburg v. Borussia Monchengladbach Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
June 4, 2020
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: SC Freiburg v. Bayern Leverkusen Showdown Preview
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: SC Freiburg v. Bayern Leverkusen Showdown Preview
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
May 28, 2020