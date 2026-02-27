Philipp Lienhart headshot

Philipp Lienhart Injury: Training, still not an option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Lienhart (abdomen) is starting to train again but remains out, according to manager Julian Schuster. "He has been participating in more and more parts of the training sessions, which looks good. But it won't be enough for the weekend."

Lienhart is going to need some more time to work on his health despite a return to training this week, as the defender is not yet fit. The good news is this likely means he is trending towards being an option, huge news after his last appearance was Jan. 10. He should reclaim a starting role once fit, potentially in the next few matches.

Philipp Lienhart
SC Freiburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Philipp Lienhart See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Philipp Lienhart See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: SC Freiburg v. Borussia Monchengladbach Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: SC Freiburg v. Borussia Monchengladbach Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
June 4, 2020
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: SC Freiburg v. Bayern Leverkusen Showdown Preview
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: SC Freiburg v. Bayern Leverkusen Showdown Preview
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
May 28, 2020