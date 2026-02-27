Philipp Lienhart Injury: Training, still not an option
Lienhart (abdomen) is starting to train again but remains out, according to manager Julian Schuster. "He has been participating in more and more parts of the training sessions, which looks good. But it won't be enough for the weekend."
Lienhart is going to need some more time to work on his health despite a return to training this week, as the defender is not yet fit. The good news is this likely means he is trending towards being an option, huge news after his last appearance was Jan. 10. He should reclaim a starting role once fit, potentially in the next few matches.
