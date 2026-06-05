Philipp Lienhart News: Composed center-back
Lienhart has been named in Austria's World Cup squad and is expected to be one of the first-choice center-backs throughout the competition, bringing the composure and technical quality that has defined his time at Freiburg to the biggest stage of his career.
Lienhart made 20 Bundesliga appearances for Freiburg this season after a campaign disrupted by injuris, contributing two goals across all competitions with his characteristic composure on the ball and aerial dominance whenever available. The defender brings eight seasons of Freiburg experience and a left-footed elegance in buildup that suits manager Rangnick's possession-based system, and his familiarity with the coaching staff's demands gives him a clear path to a starting berth. Lienhart heads into the World Cup as one of Austria's most technically gifted defenders and a player whose quality on the ball could be a key differentiator in high-pressure situations.
-
World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 18 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics64 days ago
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4September 13, 2023
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: SC Freiburg v. Borussia Monchengladbach PreviewJune 4, 2020
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: SC Freiburg v. Bayern Leverkusen Showdown PreviewMay 28, 2020