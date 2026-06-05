Philipp Lienhart headshot

Philipp Lienhart News: Composed center-back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Lienhart has been named in Austria's World Cup squad and is expected to be one of the first-choice center-backs throughout the competition, bringing the composure and technical quality that has defined his time at Freiburg to the biggest stage of his career.

Lienhart made 20 Bundesliga appearances for Freiburg this season after a campaign disrupted by injuris, contributing two goals across all competitions with his characteristic composure on the ball and aerial dominance whenever available. The defender brings eight seasons of Freiburg experience and a left-footed elegance in buildup that suits manager Rangnick's possession-based system, and his familiarity with the coaching staff's demands gives him a clear path to a starting berth. Lienhart heads into the World Cup as one of Austria's most technically gifted defenders and a player whose quality on the ball could be a key differentiator in high-pressure situations.

Philipp Lienhart
SC Freiburg
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