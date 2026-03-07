Philipp Lienhart News: Finds bench role

Lienhart (abdomen) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen.

Lienhart finds a place on the bench for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen after training all week, having missed the last two months due to an abdomen injury. The defender was a regular starter prior to being sidelined but is eased back into action as a substitute option. This allows him to continue building fitness while being available if called upon.