Philipp Lienhart News: Scores off bench
Lienhart scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Wolfsburg.
Lienhart came off the bench to get the lone goal for Freiburg on Sunday. Since his return from injury, he's played six league matches (two starts) while scoring once on three shots and making four tackles and 26 clearances in the process.
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