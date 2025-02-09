Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Philipp Lienhart headshot

Philipp Lienhart News: Solid effort in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Lienhart registered one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 victory against FC Heidenheim.

Lienhart completed a minimum of 70 passes for the sixth time in 19 appearances this season. He also registered a shot for the first time four outings, marking his eighth shot of the campaign. On the defensive side, this was his third straight game without a tackle won.

Philipp Lienhart
SC Freiburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now