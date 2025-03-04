Fantasy Soccer
Philipp Lienhart News: Standout defensive performer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Lienhart recorded one cross (zero accurate) and five clearances in Sunday's 0-0 draw against FC Augsburg.

Linehart was integral to SC Freiburg's clean sheet effort Sunday as they played to a 0-0 stalemate versus FC Augsburg. The central defender led the team with five clearances. Linehart has appeared in each of Freiburg's last six Bundesliga fixtures, playing the full 90 minutes in each appearance.

