Philipp Sander Injury: Could play again this season

Sander (infection) could play again this season but Saturday's game come too early for him, coach Gerardo Seoane said in the press conference. "Philipp participated in some training sessions this week. However, he feels that the strain is causing a different level of fatigue than before his infection. A weekend appearance would be far too soon for him. If all goes well, however, I expect he'll play again this season."

