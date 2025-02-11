Philipp Sander Injury: Fit after illness

Sander (illness) is training fully again and has been cleared for Saturday's match against Union Berlin, according to his club.

Sander is cleared for Saturday's match, with the midfielder cleared of his illness and training with the group fully again. This is great timing for the player, as he will have a few days to train and further his fitness following the illness. He has started in nine of his 19 appearances this season, so he could see the start if fully fit to face Union Berlin.