Philipp Sander Injury: Out with infection

Sander is out for Sunday's match against St. Pauli due to an infection, according to manager Gerardo Seoane.

Sander is not in the call for the weekend after an infection that has afftemed him all week didn't clear up before Friday. This will be a tough loss for the club, as it will be the second straight absence for the regular starter. This will force a change, with Rocco Reitz as a likely replacement.