Philipp Sander Injury: Sidelined several more weeks

Sander will miss several more weeks due to the after-effects of a serious infection with mild heart damage, which prevents him from participating in team training, the club announced.

Sander is still dealing with the after-effects of a serious infection and remains out for the time being. Follow-up tests will be conducted in the coming weeks to determine when he will be able to resume team training and return to competition. In the meantime, Rocco Reitz will see increased playing time in midfield for Gladbach.