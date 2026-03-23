Philipp Sander News: Goal for draw

Sander scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-3 draw against 1. FC Köln.

Sander scored a rare goal from holding midfield during Saturday's clash. He only put a single shot on goal, but it was enough for Sander to earn the point in the clash. He's not likely to be a major goalscoring threat coming out of the international break, despite this goal against a leaky Koln side.