Philipp Sander News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Sander recorded three shots (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Union Berlin.

Sander kept his third clean sheet of the season Saturday, his first since Jan. 17. He was very active on the defensive end, recording six clearances, four interceptions, two tackles and one blocked shot. He was also quite involved on the attack, taking a season-high three shots and recording multiple accurate crosses for just the second time this season.