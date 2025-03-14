Philipp Treu News: Assists with lone chance created

Treu had an assist with his lone chance created while crossing once inaccurately and making 10 clearances during Friday's 1-0 win over Hoffenheim.

Treu set up Noah Weisshaupt in the 51st minute assisting the lone goal of the match while finishing with the second most clearances on the team. The assist was the first goal involvement since November 29th for the wing-back as he's combined for three chances created and 18 clearances over his last three starts.