Philipp Treu News: Scores late own goal Saturday

Treu generated an own goal, one shot (zero on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 loss against SC Freiburg.

Treu was well on his way to keeping a clean sheet Saturday, but he scored an own goal in the 88th minute to gift Freiburg all three points from the match. It was a brutal moment for him after a solid first 87 minutes of the match. Besides the own goal, he recorded four inaccurate crosses, won two tackles and made three clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.