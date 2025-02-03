Philipp Treu News: Shot on target in draw
Treu generated three shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against FC Augsburg.
Treu recorded one shot on target for a second time in three outings and completed over 30 passes for a second straight game. On the defensive side, he accounted for at least one tackle won for a 16th consecutive appearance and is up to a total of 27 in that span.
