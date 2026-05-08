Philippe Ndinga Injury: Absent due to hamstring

Ndinga is out for the time being due to a hamstring injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Ndinga is a new addition to Philadelphia's report this matchday, giving the Union a fresh hamstring injury in addition to their existing injury concerns. He's been a useful piece at left-back, although he has been more of a rotational piece, so it's not a major loss. Nathan Harriel should start at left-back moving forward, while Ndinga is out.