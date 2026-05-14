Philippe Ndinga News: Back available Wednesday

Ndinga was included in the squad as a bench option for Wednesday's 4-3 loss against Orlando but did not feature, marking his return to the matchday squad after being sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Ndinga had been listed on the MLS Player Status Report with a hamstring problem, making his inclusion in the squad a more encouraging update than initially anticipated. The left-back has mainly been a rotational option for Philadelphia this season, so his return adds depth rather than shaking up the starting lineup, with Nathan Harriel expected to retain the starting role while Ndinga builds his way back to full fitness.