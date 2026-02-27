Philippe Ndinga News: Joins Philadelphia

Ndinga has completed a permanent transfer from Degerfors to Philadelphia Union on Friday. He signed through the 2028-29 season with an option for the 2029-30 campaign.

Ndinga is a long-term prospect since he's only 20 years old, but he will add depth to the left side of the defense. With that in mind, and considering he's not going to play regularly right away, his fantasy upside will be limited early on.