Philippe Ndinga News: Two shots Saturday
Ndinga registered two shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Columbus Crew.
Ndinga made his third start of the season Saturday and he put a season-high two shots on target, though he failed to put either on target. He added one tackle and one clearance on the defensive end, but his performance was not enough to stay on the pitch as he was subbed off at halftime for Ben Bender.
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