Philippe Ndinga headshot

Philippe Ndinga News: Two shots Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Ndinga registered two shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Columbus Crew.

Ndinga made his third start of the season Saturday and he put a season-high two shots on target, though he failed to put either on target. He added one tackle and one clearance on the defensive end, but his performance was not enough to stay on the pitch as he was subbed off at halftime for Ben Bender.

Philippe Ndinga
Philadelphia Union
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