Phillip Tietz News: Assist off bench

Tietz assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Bochum. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.

In recent games, Augsburg's team has downgraded Tietz's role to a non-starter. But in only Tietz's second appearance since the demotion, he logged his second assist this season and first since the 2024-25 Bundesliga began.