Phillip Tietz News: Goal and assist

Tietz scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over FC Heidenheim. He was injured and subbed out in the 84th minute.

Tietz had a very productive day against Heidernheim, as the forward would record a goal in the seventh minute to open the scoring. However, that was not all, as he would also assist on Nadiem Amiri's 43rd-minute goal, helping on both goals Saturday. Tietz ends the season with eight goal contributions, earning five goals on 46 shots and three assists on 18 chances created in 19 appearances (19 starts).